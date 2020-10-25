Bengal logs highest one-day discharge of 3,753 COVID patients

Kolkata: West Bengal on Saturday reported the highest single-day discharge of 3,753 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of recovered people to 3,02,340, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate is now 87.49 per cent.

The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 3,45,574 after 4,148 people tested positive for the disease, while 59 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,427, it said.

The number of active cases is now 36,807.

The 4,148 new cases included 896 from North 24 Parganas district, 895 from Kolkata, 229 from South 24 Parganas and 224 from Howrah, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 19 were registered in Kolkata and 14 in Hooghly. The remaining other deaths were reported from various other districts.

The bulletin said that 44 of the 59 deaths were caused because of comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

In the last 24 hours, 44,724 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 42,55,801, the bulletin added.

Source: PTI