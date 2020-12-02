Bengal T20 Challenge: Kanishk, Shreevats help East Bengal win two in a row

Kolkata, Dec 2 : East Bengal registered their second consecutive victory in the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge, thanks to Kanishk Seth’s all-round master-class and Shreevats Goswami’s another fluent half-century as they defeated Kalighat Club by 58 runs at the Eden Gardens.

Electing to bat first, East Bengal on Tuesday evening got off to a steady start as Shreevats smashed a 48-ball 65 and after his departure, Kanishk came out all guns blazing to score unbeaten 50 off just 16 balls to help EB post 180/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Kanishk’s blistering fifty was the fastest one of the tournament as the EB all-rounder smashed three 6s and five 4s while Shreevats hit nine 4s in his innings.

While chasing, Jayojit Basu tried to set the foundation for Kalighat but went back to the pavilion after scoring 42 off 44 balls. Thereafter, the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, managed 122/7 in their stipulated quota of overs.

For East Bengal, Sujit Kr Yadav bagged two wickets while Kanishk, Akash Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, skipper Arnab Nandi picked one a piece.

“We lost first four matches. Our top order weren’t firing well. As I said before also, a team needs time to get set and we are performing well now. Shreevats is amongst the runs which was much needed for us and if we can carry this momentum forward, we will automatically qualify for the playoffs,” Nandi said.

Source: IANS

