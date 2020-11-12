Bengal to form 3 new police battalions: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 12 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday that her police administration will constitute three new police battalions in the state.

Banerjee said that the first one will be for Coochbehar – Narayani Sena – as it is a demand by the local Rajbonshis.

Another battalion would be for the Gorkhas – Gorkha Battalion. And the third battalion will be for the people of Junglemahal, an imaginary belt curved out of four western districts of Bengal, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram.

“Each of these three battalions will have 1,000 personnel. These battalions will work with the state police,” she said.

The CM said that all the three new police battalions would be formed by January 31 next year.

