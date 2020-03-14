Bengal youth killed by train

A+ A-

Kolkata: A youth in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district was fatally hit by a train while he was sitting on a railway track and playing a game on his phone, witnesses said on Saturday.

The victim Toton Santra, who resided close to the Ambika Kalan station, was so engrossed in the game that he did not hear the sound of the approaching train, said his friends who were with him during the incident on Friday.

His friends moved away from the track, but Santra could not and was fatally hit by the train.

Personnel from the Governrment Railway Police, Kalna, has sent the body for post-mortem.