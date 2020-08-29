Bengal’s COVID recovery rate crosses 80 pc

Kolkata: The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in West Bengal reached 80.86 per cent on Friday after 3,286 people were discharged from various hospitals of the state, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

So far, 1,24,332 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal, it said.

The death toll rose to 3,073 after 56 more people succumbed to COVID-19, while the state’s caseload went up to 1,53,754 as 2,982 fresh cases of infection were reported.

The number of active cases is now 26,349.

Of the fresh 56 fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas district reported the highest at 14, followed by Kolkata (11) and Howrah (four). Twenty-seven other deaths were registered in several other districts.

The bulletin said that 46 of Fridays deaths were because of the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

North 24 Parganas also topped the list of fresh infections with 554 cases, while the metropolis is at the second spot with 427 cases.

The districts that reported more than 100 new cases are Birbhum (214), Purba Medinipur (169), Jalpaiguri (160), Nadia (140), Paschim Medinipur (134), Coochbehar (116) and Hooghly (110).

Since Thursday, 42,121 samples were tested for COVID- 19 in the state, while the total number of such tests conducted so far is 17,58,728.

