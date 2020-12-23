Bengaluru civic body chief tests Covid positive

By IANS|   Published: 24th December 2020 2:34 am IST

Bengaluru, Dec 23 : Bengaluru civic corporation chief N. Manjunath Prasad has tested coronavirus positive and been quarantined at a private hospital here, an official said on Wednesday.

“Prasad tested Covid positive on Tuesday and has been admitted to Mallige hospital after he complained of fever and related symptoms,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spokesman N. Suresh told IANS.

Prasad, a senior IAS officer, has requested all who came into contact with him in the last few days to undergo a Covid test and isolate themselves.

He had met Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta at an event on Sunday and a couple of civic officials at a budget meeting on Monday.

READ:  Mohit and Addite Malik expecting first child

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 24th December 2020 2:34 am IST
Back to top button