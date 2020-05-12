Bengaluru: Cop suspended for slapping and kicking migrant worker

Surat: Police personnel baton charge on a migrant worker during a clash, amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Surat, Monday, May 4, 2020. Security personnel lobbed teargas shells and baton-charged the agitated workers seeking to return home. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Many state authorities are urging the migrant workers not to risk their lives by undertaking return journey on foot. The labourers can register themselves for the return journey.

A video is being circulated on Social media in which a police official can be seen slapping and kicking migrant workers who were asking him details about registering for interstate travel by train.

According to a report of The News Minute, the incident took place on Monday in front of the police station. After the video started circulating on social media, the official, Rajasab, an ASI from Halli Police Station in Bangaluru was suspended.

As quoted by the TNM,

“We inquired into the incident and the police official has been suspended. We have zero tolerance for such incidents. We have been asking police officials to be patient while interacting with workers who are turning up at police stations.” Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police, SD Sharanappa

Recently, the Karnataka government has resumed the movement of trains for migrant workers. These workers are turning up to police stations in the hope of finding any travel arrangements to go to their home states.

Few trains with about 1,200 workers on board have been leaving everyday from Bangaluru while over 1 lakh workers registered. However, on Monday the official revised the number of migrants in each train to 1500.

Many workers are still travelling on foot to reach their home state risking their lives.

