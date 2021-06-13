Bengaluru: Drive-in Covid-19 vaccination

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 13th June 2021 5:43 pm IST
Bengaluru: Cars lined up at a drive-in vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-in vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI06_13_2021_000102B)
Bengaluru: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-in vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI06_13_2021_000104B)
Bengaluru: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-in vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI06_13_2021_000106B)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button