Bengaluru MLA: Why did mobs attack my house?

Bengaluru: After his house was attacked and burnt by the mob on Tuesday evening, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy on Thursday questioned why did the rioters target him.

“Why have they (mobs) attacked me? What have I done? If I have done any mistakes, they should go to the police,” Murthy told reporters here.

Bengaluru: Security personnel carry out a flag march in the riot-hit area after a mob went on a rampage on Tuesday over a social media post, allegedly posted by a Congress MLA’s relative, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI13-08-2020_000125B)

Incidentally, his family members were able to escape the mobs as they had stepped out of their home just a few minutes before the riots to attend Krishnashtami at a temple.

Bengaluru: Charred remains of a vehicle vandalised by a mob over a social media post by a relative of a MLA, in Bengaluru, Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI12-08-2020_000030B)

Murthy said he is a public servant who got elected after 1 lakh people voted for him.

He said all the people in his constituency of Pulikeshinagar were like his brothers.

Bengaluru: Police stand next to the charred remains of a vehicle vandalised by a mob over a social media post by a relative of a MLA, in Bengaluru, Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI12-08-2020_000028B)

The Congress leader said outsiders came and attacked his house and urged the police and government to investigate the matter.

According to Murthy, everything in his home is burned.

Bengaluru: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel carry out a flag march in the riot-hit area after a mob went on a rampage on Tuesday over a social media post, allegedly posted by a Congress MLA’s relative, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI13-08-2020_000121B)

Horrifying images emerged from the politician house, rooms strewn with ashes and completely burnt household articles seen scattered on the floor.

Rooms in his house were all darkened by soot generated by the flames burning furniture, appliances, clothes and other household items.

Murthy took around some leaders and showed them the destruction his house has suffered.

He said the police should punish the person who posted the derogatory message, be it his nephew or anybody else as he again questioned why his house was attacked?

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** Bengaluru: Police personnel stand near a vehicle set ablaze by a mob over a social media post by a relative of a MLA, in Bengaluru, Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI12-08-2020_000036B)

In addition to his house, Murthy said the vandals had also attacked the houses of some other people and their vehicles.

The MLA exhorted people to stay calm.

On Tuesday night, hundreds of people ran amok after Murthy’s nephew Naveen posted a derogatory message on social media.

The mobs pelted stones, injured 60 policemen, and committed acts of vandalism and arson in DJ Halli, KG Halli, Pulikeshinagar and Kaval Byrasandra areas, leaving the affected places resembling a warzone.

Source: IANS