Bengaluru zoo gifts 3 lions to Belagavi zoo

By IANS|   Published: 25th February 2021 11:09 pm IST
Bengaluru, Feb 25 : The Bannerghatta Biological Park here has gifted 3 lions to Kittur Rani Channamma zoo at Belagavi, an official said on Thursday.

“The 3 lions have been shifted to Belagavi from Bengaluru as part of exchange of animals between our zoo and Channamma zoo with the permission of the Central Zoo Authority,” said the Park’s executive director in a statement here.

The two lions and one lioness are siblings Nakul, Krishna and Nirupama.

“All the 3 animals are aged 11 years and were sired by Ganesh and Preksha on February 12, 2010 in the zoo,” said the official.

