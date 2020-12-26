BenQ unveils new entertainment monitors in India

New Delhi, Dec 26 : Taiwanese electronics company BenQ has launched two new eye-care entertainment monitors in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 29,999.

EW3280U (32-inch) and EW2780Q (27-inch) come with enhanced HDRi technology, customised speakers from the ‘treVolo’ team of audiophile experts, brightness and colour temperature-sensing ‘Brightness Intelligence Plus’.

“In line with our endeavour to bring enjoyment and quality to life, these new monitors have been built to deliver brilliant image quality, clear sound and reliable performance with reduced eye-fatigue. Users can enjoy all kinds of features in a single device thereby, making these ‘BenQ Monitors’ a great choice for watching movies, music videos and any content in which impactful sound and picture quality are essential,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

According to the company, the monitors feature a wide colour gamut to make the entertainment series the finest platform for enjoying movies and music videos. These monitors aim to provide extraordinary audio-visual immersion keeping in mind eye-health via eye-care features.

With 95 per cent DCI-P3 of EW3280U and 99 per cent sRGB (Standard Red Green Blue) of EW2780Q, users could enjoy graphics in a console game with Xbox/PlayStation and real life-like colours in movies or series, respectively.

In addition, the new BenQ Entertainment Series monitors come with intuitive remote control, one-touch five-function navigator control on the display and a convenient volume wheel.

