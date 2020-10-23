Bernie Sanders hoping to be part of Biden admin: Report

News Desk 1Updated: 23rd October 2020 3:11 pm IST
Bernie Sanders hoping to be part of Biden admin: Report

Washington, Oct 23 : Bernie Sanders, Senator from the US state of Vermont, has expressed hope to be a part of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s administration if the latter wins the November 3 election, a media report said citing informed sources.

“I can confirm he’s trying to figure out how to land that role or something like it,” one of the sources told Politico news on Thursday.

“He, personally, does have an interest in it,” the sources added.

According to the sources, the 79-year-old Sanders has expressed a keen interest to become the Labour Secretary.

But the Senator has neither confirmed nor declined the development.

READ:  Extortion syndicate running from Rohini jail busted

Speaking to Politico, he said: Right now I am focused on seeing that Biden is elected President. That’s what my main focus is.”

Sanders has hit the campaign trail for Biden in Michigan and New Hampshire since he ended his second presidential bid earlier last year.

The veteran Democrat had also launched an unsuccessful bid in the 2016 presidential election.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 23rd October 2020 3:11 pm IST
Back to top button