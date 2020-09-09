‘Best wishes for all times to come’: Ajay Devgn wishes Akshay

By Mansoor Published: 9th September 2020 4:36 pm IST
Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday sent best wishes ‘for all times to come’ to Akshay Kumar on his 53rd birthday.

The ‘Bol Bachchan‘ star posted a throwback picture on Instagram along with the birthday message to the ‘Good Newwz‘ actor. In the picture, Ajay can be seen having a conversation with Akshay on the sets of a show.

The ‘Singham‘ star wrote, “Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an onset birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come@akshaykumar (along with a party popper emoji).”

Currently, Akshay Kumar is in Scotland for the shooting of his upcoming espionage thriller ‘Bell Bottom’.

The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Vaani Kapoor stars opposite the ‘Kesari‘ actor.

The much-anticipated thriller is slated to hit the theatres on April 2, 2021. 

Wishes pour in for the actor

