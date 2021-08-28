Bettencourt Meyers: Richest woman in the world loses spot on top-10 billionaires list

Paris: Francoise Bettencourt Meyers (67), the granddaughter of L’Oreal founder and the richest woman in the world has lost the spot in the list of top 10 billionaires.

She has entered the list and grabbed 10th position in the month of April. In April, her net worth was $82 billion. Currently, her net worth is $91.1 billion.

Despite the increase in net worth, she lost the spot on the top-10 billionaires’ list.

As per Forbes, Bettencourt Meyers and her family own around 33 percent of the stocks of L’Oreal. She has also served on the board of the company.

Bettencourt Meyers who is currently the chairwoman of the company become the heiress in 2017 after the demise of her mother Liliane Bettencourt.

The richest woman in India

In India, Savitri Jindal (71) continues to be the richest woman. Her net worth increased from $13.2 billion in April to $15.4 billion in August. Globally, her position in the list of billionaires also improved from 166th to 138th.

She is the chairperson of Jindal Group whose interests are steel, power, cement, infrastructure, etc.

After the death of her husband and founder of Jindal Group Om Prakash Jindal in 2005, the companies were divided among four sons.

As per Forbes, there are only eight Indian women on the billionaire list.