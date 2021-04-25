Betting racket busted, 4 people arrested

Hyderabad: Special Operation Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri zone busted a betting racket and arrested 4 persons involved in the online betting of cricket matches.

The SOT seized Rs.7 lakhs and one thousand in cash, ten mobile phones and an LED TV from them.

Addressing the media personnel, the Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the main bookie M. Sai Kumar (35), a resident of Old Safilguda, B.Kishore Babu (39) native of Guntur district, Sandeep (27) resident of Sainath puram and Kishore (28) native of Guntur district have all been arrested.

On receiving information of the online cricket betting racket, the SOT formed a team and raided the premises. The culprits were caught red-handed running the online cricket betting.