Beware of rumor mongers on corona virus: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: There have been a lot of rumors surfacing on social media and other media platforms pertaining to Corona Virus. This has created havoc among the people, especially the youngsters, who after seeing the messages pass it down to others without ascertaining genuinity of the same.

The Telangana State Government and Police department is taking every step to keep the people prepared to face such crisis. We as a unit have been doing our best to promote awareness on Corona Virus. We request people if they feel any symptoms of being infected by the virus they can approach the nearest Doctor/ Hospital or can directly approach to designated Hospital to get the treated. Dial “104” helpline number for queries.

Media friends are here by requested to understand the sensitivity of the issue and not to publish or telecast pertaining to Corona Virus infection in the State of Telangana without verifying the facts from the concerned Hospital or the concerned Companies. Stringent action will be initiated by Cyberabad police against people who are involved in spreading rumours on social media relating to Corona Virus. It requested the traders not to increase the panic by increasing the prices of Hand Sanitizers & face masks exorbitant.