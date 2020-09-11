BFI to increase female representation in its administration

New Delhi, Sep 11 : The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said on Friday that it is looking to increase the representation of women in the federation by “at least 25 percent”.

The BFI made the decision at its Executive Council meeting which was held virtually on Thursday.

There are no female representatives holding a top office within the BFI at present and the federation also didn’t specify in its statement as to how it plans to increase participation of women.

“Administration, coaching, referees and judges will now be among various other areas where the participation of women will be encouraged more than ever. The recommendation saw unanimous acceptance in the meeting,” the federation said in its statement.

“It is very important that since our men and women boxers are both doing well, a similar outlook should also be brought in the running of the federation. Hence this is something that was proposed in the EC meeting and we will take it up in the coming months,” said BFI President Ajay Singh.

BFI has also recommended a revamping of the Women’s Commission mandate and keeping in tune with various international sports organisations, it will now address all aspects of women’s boxing including performance and development.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.