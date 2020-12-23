BGB, BSF discuss ways to boost info sharing, reduce crimes

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Dec 23 : Indian and Bangladeshi security forces are holding a meeting on preventing trans-border crimes and exchanging information between the two border guarding forces, officials said.

India’s Border Security Force and Border Guards Bangladesh also discussed the need for sharing information about the activities of illegal arms traders to prevent arms and ammunition smuggling.

Exchange of information on the possible location of armed terrorists and insurgents within the Indian borders and their activities was also discussed on Tuesday, the first day of the 51st round of the Director General level 5-day border coordination meeting between the BGB and the BSF. The meeting began in Guwahati on December 22, Lt Col Foyazur Rahman, operational in-charge of the BGB, told IANS.

Implementation of an ‘Effective Integrated Border Management Plan’ for speedy resolution of border management and border related issues to increase mutual trust and friendship between the two border forces was also discussed.

Lt Col Rahman told IANS that the BGB is concerned about the shooting and injuring or killing of unarmed Bangladeshi nationals at the border, and there is a need to stop such activities.

A discussion was also held to make necessary arrangements to use the Indian part of the Padma river to facilitate the movement of local people in the areas of Char Mazardia and Char Khanpur on the Rajshahi border.

The two forces also held talks on ways to prevent smuggling of illicit drugs from India to Bangladesh.

He also mentioned that the BGB urged the BSF not to carry out any unauthorised development work within 150 yards of the border, and to resolve issues related to development work on the Bangladesh side as soon as possible.

The 5-day talks from December 22-26 will deliberate on border-related issues and better coordination between the two forces.

While a 12-member Indian delegation is being led by BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana, BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam is heading the 11-member Bangladesh delegation to the border conference.

The meeting is also expected to see the signing of the Joint Record of Discussions.

