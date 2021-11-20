BGR Mining and Infra & Rotary Club set up Water filers at Unani Center

Hyderabad: BGR mining and infra and rotary club of Jubilee Hills have coproduced clean and hygienic drinking water filters with refrigeration. The device was inaugurated at the National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders (NRIUMSD), Erragadda.

The production of these filters cost Rs 18 lakh. As per the report by Telangana Today, Deepak Indruru Director of BGR group stated, “Unani center in Hyderabad has been extending quality health care services for the poor.” He further stated, “One of my family members was recently treated at this institute, which charges a nominal consulting fee of Rs 20 and provides medicines for free. This service is for all classes of people and it is proven to be a very effective medicine.”