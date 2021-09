Bhabanipur bypoll will be held as scheduled on Sept 30, says Calcutta HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition on the by-election to the Bhabanipur Assembly seat, ordering that polls will be held as scheduled on September 30.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice R Bharadwaj said that it was inappropriate on the part of the West Bengal chief secretary to have written such a letter in which he had appealed to the election commission for holding the by-election at Bhabanipur.

The court dismissed the PIL in which the language used to seek the bypoll was challenged. The chief secretary had in the letter said that a “constitutional crisis” would occur if the by-election to Bhabanipur was not held.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Bhabanipur seat.