Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Asif thanks his friend Salman Khan ; here’s why

Mumbai: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Aasif Sheikh has been a popular face on Indian TV whose career managed to revamp due to the comedy show and is now a household name as Vibhuti.

However, despite all the success, the actor is humble and never forgets to thank people who helped him in his tough period. On the top of that list is Salman Khan.

If you follow Aasif very closely, you would be aware that he has worked with some really big stars in Bollywood. He started off as a lead hero but later gained recognition through roles with negative shades.

A few months back, Aasif Sheikh in an interview spoke about how Salman Khan and he are really good friends. He even revealed Salman helping him with films, when he was jobless.

“My friendship with Salman Khan goes a long long way. It was the time when Salman’s first film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and my film Yaara Dildara were released. Since that time we have been friends. He is like a family friend. Salim uncle (Salman’s father) is very fond of me. He loves me a lot. Salman also respects and loves me a lot. There are times when we don’t meet for months but whenever we meet we are on the same page. I really really appreciate Salman as he got me a couple of good films when I was going through a very rough phase. It’s a great friendship between Salman and me,” he shared.

As of now, Aasif Sheikh is busy with his superhit show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Along with him, the show stars Rohitashv Gour, Nehha Pendse and Shubhangi Atre.