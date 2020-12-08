Bharat Bandh: Normal life unaffected in TN (Ld)

Chennai, Dec 8 : Normal life was not affected here and in other parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with state transport buses plying, and hotels and shops remaining open despite the Bharat Bandh call given by the farmers which was supported by majority of the opposition parties.

In Chennai, public buses were plying, while hotels and shops too remained open. Similarly, government owned banks and insurance companies functioned as usual though the unions had extended support to the farmers’ bandh call.

Auto rickshaw unions affiliated to the opposition parties had announced that they would be participating in the shutdown. According to reports reaching here, a vegetable market in Erode and several shops in Tiruvarur remained shut in support of the bandh.

Farmers’ organisations, political parties and trade unions held protest meetings against the three farm laws in various parts of the state. The police had beefed up security across the state to meet any contingency.

The Bharat Bandh call was given by the farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, who are protesting in and around the national capital against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September.

