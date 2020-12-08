Bharat Bandh: Opposition parties disrupt traffic in Patna

Patna, Dec 8 : Supporters of the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) and Left parties participated in a massive protest march in Patna on Tuesday morning, in support of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers.

They blocked the Dak Bungalow Chowk intersection leading to disruption of traffic.

JAP supporters, under the leadership of Pappu Yadav, were looking particularly aggressive. They were carrying paddy on their heads apart from traditional farming equipments to protest the three farms bills passed by the Parliament.

Yadav said the NDA government must roll back the three ‘black laws’ and implement the Swaminathan Commission report on the agriculture sector.

“From day one, we are demanding guarantee on MSP apart from rollback of three ‘black laws.’ The Narendra Modi government talks only about the interests of corporate houses and big business. It doesn’t care about the interest of farmers. Moreover, NDA leaders are calling them Khalistani, Pakistani and anti-national. This is unacceptable. The government must not humiliate our annadaata (providers of food),” added Yadav.

“Our party has decided to wait till December 16 for the government to roll back the farm laws. From December 23, we will launch a Kisan rally from the historic West Champaran district that will subsequently move to the entire state,” Yadav said.

During the protest, supporters of the RJD and the JAP blocked the way of more than two dozen cars, forcing the drivers to turn back.

“The NDA government has not taken a single decision for the welfare of common people. PM Modi imposed demonetisation, GST, increased the road tax, privatisation of railways and others to give benefits to corporates. Now, they have brought three farms laws to privatise the agriculture sector,” alleged CPI (ML) legislator Sudama Prasad.

“The GDP rate of India is -23 percent. Only the agriculture sector has 3.5 percent GDP growth rate. The Modi government wants to bring this sector in the hand of corporate houses and hold farmers captive,” said Awadhesh Kumar, CPI (M) state secretary of Bihar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.