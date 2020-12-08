Bharat Bandh turns out to be grand success in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Bharat Bandh call given by opposition political parties including the Congress party and nationwide farmers Organizations turned out to be a grand success today. The leaders and activists of the opposition political parties and farmers organizations have taken part in the Bandh program in two Telugu speaking states.

The RTC buses have been confined to their bus depots till after noon . The buses which are bound to different parts of the state and the country from Hyderabad have not come out of their depots. The ruling TRS party has also taken part in the bandh program.

State Cabinet Ministers and ruling party MLAs held protest program. The leaders have lay siege on several important roads of the two states. The Hyderabad- Vijayawada national Highway was blocked at Narketpalli park area. Sherligampally MLA have also blocked Hyderabad- Pune NH. The IT employees of the city have also extended their support to the farmers strike. They staged a protest program at Madhapur -Raidurgam metro rail station.

The advocates from across the two Telugu speaking states have also extended their support to the farmers’ agitation. The Singereni collieries workers have extended their support to the bandh program in Srirampur of mancheriala.

The state tourism minister Srinivas goud held a protest program infront of Mahbubnagar depot along with other party workers.

The left parties held a protest program in front of Kakinada bus stand. 840 RTC buses from Nellore district have suspended their services and confined themselves to the depots. The activists have raised slogans and demanded the central government to withdrawal the three controversial agriculture bills