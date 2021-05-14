Bharat Biotech co-founder responds to criticism on vaccine supply

Hyderabad: The maker of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’, Bharat Biotech has, off late, been under criticism as the vaccine fails to reach every state in India, despite their dominance in manufacturing.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia recently accused Hyderabad-stationed Bharat Biotech for refusing to supply doses even upon Centre’s instructions. However, the company replied in a letter that they cannot provide the Delhi government with vaccines due to shortage.

“Quite disheartening to the teams to hear Some states complaining about our intentions,” the company’s co-founder Suchitra Ella wrote on her Twitter late Thursday. She mentioned all the 20 states that are covered by the company via small shipments.

Covaxin dispatched 10/5/21.18 states have been covered thou in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear Some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24×7 for U 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FmQl4vtqXC — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) May 11, 2021

Several netizens retorted to her tweet, questioning her on reports that several employees of Bharat Biotech are down with COVID-19.

If you say that your employees are sick of covid, it speaks volumes about efficacy of your vaccine — Sandeep (@iSandeepKhare) May 11, 2021

How come your 50 employees down with Covid? We’re they not vaccinated? Also, why not hire more people on temporary basis? — AlertingInvestors (@PuneSuperGiant) May 11, 2021

They know you are short on resources and that's why suggesting other companies should be allowed to help out. What's disheartening in that?

You yourself should share the IP with others and help produce enough to tackle this pandemic. — Sava Sher (@Sava_Sher) May 12, 2021

Not taking the backlash to notice, the co-founder further tweeted informing about the vaccine shipments which were recently sent to Kerala, Uttarakhand and many more states. She also thanks the staff and team who worked hard for the shipments.

Covaxin sent to kerala & Uttarakhand. Thanq for the concern, many offered to help. Our work is highly stringent, realtime & technical,no work from home! All Our employees will be taken care of, won’t deter us from our mission! Let’s be thankful,helpful & hopeful always. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Qgyub7QXC0 — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) May 13, 2021

However, there were no proper details on the quantity of vaccine that were supplied to the states.

Suchitra goes on to applaud her employees and also wish ‘Eid Mubarak’ to everyone.