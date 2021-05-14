Bharat Biotech co-founder responds to criticism on vaccine supply

Hyderabad: The maker of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’, Bharat Biotech has, off late, been under criticism as the vaccine fails to reach every state in India, despite their dominance in manufacturing.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia recently accused Hyderabad-stationed Bharat Biotech for refusing to supply doses even upon Centre’s instructions. However, the company replied in a letter that they cannot provide the Delhi government with vaccines due to shortage.
“Quite disheartening to the teams to hear Some states complaining about our intentions,” the company’s co-founder Suchitra Ella wrote on her Twitter late Thursday. She mentioned all the 20 states that are covered by the company via small shipments.
Several netizens retorted to her tweet, questioning her on reports that several employees of Bharat Biotech are down with COVID-19.
Not taking the backlash to notice, the co-founder further tweeted informing about the vaccine shipments which were recently sent to Kerala, Uttarakhand and many more states. She also thanks the staff and team who worked hard for the shipments.
However, there were no proper details on the quantity of vaccine that were supplied to the states.
Suchitra goes on to applaud her employees and also wish ‘Eid Mubarak’ to everyone.