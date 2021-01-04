Bharat Biotech thanks PM Modi

Hyderabad: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the scientists for obtaining emergency use approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for indigenous vaccines against COVID-19 on Sunday, the developer of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based firm expressed its gratitude to him.

“Respected Sir, We are honoured! Thank you for your faith in our nation’s vaccine and constant motivation. We are much obliged to contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” tweeted Bharat Biotech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country as DCGI granted emergency use approval to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for their COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.

“A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion,” he added.

Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella said, “The approval of COVAXIN for emergency use is a giant leap for innovation and novel product development in India. It is a proud moment for the nation and a great milestone in India’s scientific capability, a kickstart to the innovation ecosystem in India.”

Ella further emphasised that their goal is to provide global access to the vaccine. “COVAXIN has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist,” he added.

COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation, said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday.

“After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for the conduct of the Phase III clinical trial,” said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing.