Bharat Vyapar Bandh: Traders across India to go on strike today

New Delhi: Over eight lakh traders are likely to join Bharat Vyapar Bandh today. The bandh has been called to protest against arbitrary regulations and changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and alleged norm violations by e-commerce giants.

Earlier, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) the umbrella body which has called for the strike said that over 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across country will observe the ‘Bharat Vyapar Bandh’ to protest against some of the “draconian, arbitrary and critical” amendments made recently in GST rules.

It will also urge the government to rectify glitches in e-commerce for preventing violation of law by foreign e-commerce companies.

AITWA announced ‘Chakka Jam’

The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) an apex body of 1 crore transporters have already supported the strike and has also announced ‘Chakka Jam’ of transport sector on Friday all over India.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that not only traders but even small industries, hawkers, and women entrepreneurs among others will also join the bandh.

Further, associations of chartered accountants and tax advocates have supported the strike and have informed their clients not to visit their offices on Friday.

Dharna in 1500 towns, cities

Khandelwal further said that on Friday as a mark of protest, ‘dharna’ will be held in more than 1,500 towns and cities across states and no traders will login to GST portal to register their protest.

In order to avoid inconvenience to general public, shops of essential services such as pharmacies, milk, vegetable etc. have been excluded from the bandh, he added.

National President of CAIT BC Bhartia said that around 1500 organizations belonging to various states of the countries will join the bandh.

