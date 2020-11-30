Bharti AXA posts 10% growth in renewal premium in H1

Mumbai, Nov 30 : Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and insurer AXA, said on Monday that it registered 10 per cent growth in its renewal premium to Rs 594 crore in the first half of the financial year 2020-21 from Rs 541 crore in the corresponding fiscal period a year ago.

The Covid-19 crisis and subsequent disruptions hit the company’s new business premium income which stood at Rs 318 crore in the half-year ended September 30, 2020, as compared to Rs 415 crore in the same period during 2019-20.

Bharti AXA’s annualised new business premium was Rs 207 crore in the first six months of financial year 2020-21.

Total premium income fell moderately to Rs 912 crore in the April-September period of this fiscal from Rs 956 crore in the first six months of the last financial year.

The ongoing pandemic notwithstanding, the company recorded a 25 per cent growth in its assets under management at Rs 7,987 crore in the first half of 2020-21 against Rs 6,404 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Parag Raja said: “The spread of Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the economy and the business sentiment in the short-term. Despite the challenging macro-environment affecting the new business adversely, we registered steady performance on many parameters and achieved double-digit growth in the renewal premium collection in the first six months of the current financial year. With the economic activities picking up after the easing of restrictions, we are confident about our business recovery and growth in the second half of this fiscal.”

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, which has 261 branches and 36,526 advisors, plans to expand its distribution footprint across the country and strengthen its multi-channel architecture.

“We are also looking at potential enhancements to the customer experience and additional opportunities for growth and scalability, apart from creating awareness about life insurance and capitalising on growth opportunities,” said Raja.

He noted that the ongoing pandemic has invigorated the awareness about life insurance across India and made protection as a stronger segment for future financial security of the people.

“Our long-term outlook towards the life insurance business remains positive,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.