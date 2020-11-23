Bharti Singh arrest by NCB: Arnab Goswami fans call it ‘karma’

Mumbai: A section of social media users have detected an “obvious link” of comedian Bharti Singh’s arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau to the mocking of Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami on The Kapil Sharma Show.

NCB on Saturday conducted raids at Bharti Singh’s flat in Mumbai. After seizing drugs from her house, the central agency summoned Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. After questioning for almost 15 hours, NCB arrested Bharti on Saturday. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old screenwriter, producer and TV personality, Harsh was arrested on Sunday.

According to media reports, both Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have been sent to judicial custody till December 4.

This prompted many on social media to link the development to the mocking of Arnab Goswami on The Kapil Sharma Show a few weeks ago. In one of the episodes, Kiku Sharma and Krushna Abhishek had recreated the scene of Arnab Goswami’s ‘mujhe drugs do’ rant with ‘mujhe jug do’ jibe. The comedians even called Arnab’s channel as ‘raddi news’ which translates to ‘garbage news’.

This mocking came after Arnab Goswami yelled and slammed superstar Salman Khan for staying silent over Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian’s death. A video of this had gone viral on social media.

For unversed, Salman Khan is one of the producers of The Kapil Sharma Show along with several others. Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Rochelle Rao, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek are the main cast of the show.

Arnab Goswami’s fans slam Bharti Singh

Several Twitter users especially Arnab Goswami’s fans called arrest of Bharti Singh by NCB as ‘karma’. One user wrote, “Hey,#BhartiSingh , you people mocked at Arnab sir right! Now, it’s time for you to have a good time with the NCB. Friends, karma hits back. @bharti_lalli have a good time with your pati at the NCB office.”

“They trolled #Arnab now #NCB is trolling them.!! Clean the drugywood.!!!”, another wrote.

Check out the tweets below:

The NCB has been probing alleged drug use in Bollywood and the entertainment industry after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

According to NCB official, Bharti Singh’s name emerged during questioning of a drug peddler on late Friday night. On Saturday, the agency also carried out searches at two other locations in Mumbai and later arrested Bharti Singh and Harsh.

Earlier this month actor Arjun Rampal’s home was searched, and both he and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, were summoned for questioning.