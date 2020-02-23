Bhim Army chief challenges RSS Bhagwat to contest elections

A+ A-

Nagpur: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday challenged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to contest direct elections to test the “public support for the Manuvadi agenda of the Sangh.”

Addressing a meeting of Bhim Army workers at the Reshimbaug Ground in Nagpur, Mr Azad said the new citizenship law (CAA), the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register (NPR) are the “agendas” of the RSS.

“I want to give a suggestion to the RSS chief…Take out the veil of lies and come to the field. It is democracy.. contest direct elections with your agenda, and people will tell you if ”Manusmriti” or Constitution will run the country,” Mr Azad said.

On Friday, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court allowed the Bhim Army to hold a meeting of its workers at Reshimbaug ground with certain conditions, after the local police denied the permission fearing law and order issue.

Referring to the Nagpur Police’s contention, Mr Azad said two ideologies will always clash.

“While we believe in Constitution, they believe in ”Manusmriti”. This country runs only on Constitution and not on any other ideology. This ”Manuvad” will end in the country only if a ban is imposed on the RSS,” said Azad.

Since the RSS runs the BJP, Prime Minister visits the Sangh chief with folded hands and briefs him, he said.

“They talk about Constitution but push the Manusmriti agenda,” he alleged. Mr Azad also accused the RSS of trying to end reservation system through backdoor.

“Our people are still to get any positions or posts (in government jobs)…One day, we will have our prime minister and governments in other states. We will give you reservation. We will give reservation to other sections of the society. We will become givers and not takers,” Mr Azad said.

He dared the Sangh chief to hold a discussion on the reservation system.

Azad also appealed to the Shiv Sena-headed Maharashtra government to not allow the NPR in the state “in the interest of the people”.

Mr Azad further said that when the government of Bahujans (common people) comes to power, criminals will not be spared.