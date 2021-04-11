Bhopal: Six-year-old raped by uncle, grandfather

Bhopal: A six year old girl was raped by by her maternal grandfather and her uncle in front of her three-year-old brother in Kolar, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the two accused, who were arrested on Friday for raping the minor girl, also gave the victim Rs 20 and threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone.

The girl had gone to market with her 3-year-old brother and uncle. The accused is a distant relative of victim’s mother and is her maternal uncle. Her mother told police that a week ago the accused had visited her house and took her children for fast food.

According to a report by The Times Of India, the incident came to light on Thursday when the girl’s mother noticed changes in her behaviour and managed to get her to talk about the incident.

“On Thursday evening, the survivor told her mother about the pain she was going through for the past several days. The mother coaxed the child to tell her everything after she realised that she was trying to hide something by washing her clothes,” police said.

“The survivor told her mother that around eight days back, her uncle took her and her younger brother to a room saying they would be given ‘samosas’. Her maternal grandfather was already inside the room where they took turns to rape her,” Kolar police said.

“Realising that the victim was bleeding, they [both the accused] let her off after giving her a samosa and Rs 20. They also asked her not to reveal anything to anyone. The victim was too scared to reveal anything to her parents and therefore kept quiet,” Kolar police said.

Both the accused are labourers and are addicted to alcohol. While the grandfather is around 50 years old, the uncle is aged around 38.

Following the incident, the victim’s parents approached the police on Thursday evening after which a case was filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.