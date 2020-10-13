Bhumi completes dubbing for horror flick ‘Durgavati’

Mumbai, Oct 12 : Actress Bhumi Pednekar has completed her dubbing for her upcoming film, Durgavati. On Monday, Bhumi shared a picture of the dubbing session on Instagram.

“Dub Completed My life is now more like Rasode Main Kaun Tha? Actually Darwaze ke peeche kaun tha ? Bye Durgavati, see you the other side #Durgavati #11ThDec,” Bhumi captioned the picture, where she flashes a smile and poses in a studio.

Directed by Ashok, the film is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Telugu horror thriller, “Bhaagamathie”. Superstar Akshay Kumar is presenting the project, scheduled to launch on Amazon Prime Video.

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the spooky poster of the film, where we see Bhumi sitting outside what looks like an ancient temple.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.