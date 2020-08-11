Bhumi Pednekar: I believe in repeating clothes

By News Desk 1 Updated: 11th August 2020 10:24 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 11 : Actress Bhumi Pednekar believes in repeating her clothes. She adds that she also believes in sharing her wardrobe with her sister.

“I believe in repeating clothes. I repeat clothes all the time. I don’t think that people might see me wearing the same clothes because as an actress you are told to wear different and new outfits, but honestly I don’t care,” said Bhumi, who is also an environment activist.

“There are so many business I have come across where people are renting clothes! I love the idea! It’s genius!” she added.

Bhumi also shares clothes with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. “Between me and my sister, our wardrobe is pretty much one. We share clothes. We keep repeating clothes and we have no problem with that. In the last two years, I have consciously started seeing how climate-conscious the brand is before I wear it,” she said.

She feels the world is shifting towards sustainability. “There is large shift in the way brands are now dealing with sustainability. All your high fashion brands and luxury brands are slowly turning towards sustainability,” she noted.

With recycled fashion, the price difference is a lot, too. “I really hope that the process happens a lot faster because as a consumer you will consume what is given to you. Unfortunately, with recycled and up-cycled fashion, the price difference is a lot and it’s not affordable to everybody,” she said.

