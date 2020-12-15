Bhumi Pednekar on why we should move towards renewable sources of energy

Mumbai, Dec 14 : Actress Bhumi Pednekar has constantly been trying to draw attention to the subject of climate change. On the occasion of World Energy Conservation Day on Monday, the actress has highlighted reasons why the world should move towards using renewable sources of energy in to save the planet.

“Time is ticking. Today, globally you have people of presence, people who make an impact by speaking only one thing that is climate change and the adverse effects it will have on our future generations to come and us. And we need to panic and I am going to say this out there — please panic, please be scared because we really don’t have time,” said Bhumi, who also identifies as a climate warrior.

She added: “We are going to see big things in the near future — like literally 10 years away. Look at this year — we are in the middle of a pandemic, we have had cyclones, forest fires, and the world is burning up. It is not a good time and let us get our act together because it is not good.”

The actress says that humans will have to move towards using renewable sources of energy.

“We will have to move towards using renewable sources of energy. We will have to stop exhausting fossil fuels. We will have to understand the permanent damages that have already been caused and we are headed towards a major crisis for all of humanity. We will need to preserve, protect and nurture this earth because we don’t have planet B. It is our duty and responsibility to understand this,” she added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.