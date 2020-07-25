Bhumi Pednekar reacts to sexual harassment of women in Covid isolation

Bhumi Pednekar reacts to sexual harassment of women in Covid isolation

The actress took to her verified Instagram story account on Saturday to share a news report on the issue.

“Sick and disgusting. Says a lot about the patriarchy and idea of entitlement in our society,” Bhumi wrote, reacting to the news report.

Meanwhile in Delhi, a 14-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually harassed at a quarantine centre. The accused is a 19-year-old patient who was staying in the same facility. While the accused sexually harassed the girl, another man allegedly filmed the entire incident. Both the men have been arrested.

