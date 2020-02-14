Bidar CAA: HC issue notice on plea seeking action against cops

A+ A-

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High court on Friday issued notice to Government, on plea seeking action against the police authorities for interrogating minor school students in Bidar in a sedition case.

Although HC did not pass any interim orders but directed the state Government and police authorities to file their replies by February 19.

A lawyer Nayana Jyothy Jhawar and South India Cell for Human rights had filed a Public Interest litigation petition seeking action against the police authorities for illegally interrogating minor students of Shaheen School in Bidar, for taking part in anti-CAA protests.

The PIL alleged that the police action against the school students is a blatant violation of the Juvenile Justice Act and affected their mental condition.

Earlier the Bidar has drawn sharp criticism after they picked up scores of minor students of Shaheen school and openly interrogated them. The police have also arrested the school Principal on sedition charges.