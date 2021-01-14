Biden briefed on security concerns regarding inauguration

Washington, Jan 14 : US President-elect Joe Biden has been briefed by federal officials on the security concerns regarding his inauguration on January 20 in the wake of the January 6 Capitol violence, according to his transition team.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the team said: “President-elect Biden received a briefing from senior officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Secret Service, and key members of his national security team.

“The team is engaging with the current administration to gain as much information as possible on the threat picture, and on the preparations being put in place to deter and defend against violent disruptions or attacks.”

The transition team’s announcement announcement comes in the wake of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s warning about plans of armed protests from January 16 through January 20 at all the 50 state capitols, and from January 17 through January 20 at the US Capitol in Washington D.C.

The attack on the Capitol building took place on January 6 while Congress was in session considering the ratification of the electoral college votes electing Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President.

Five people, including a police officer, were killed during the riots.

The transition team however, did not provide specific details about the contents of the briefing, The Hill news website reported.

On Wednesday, the Secret Service began imposing special security measures for the inauguration.

At least 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed in Washington D.C.

