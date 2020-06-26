BIE may consider promoting inter failed students

Hyderabad: In view of the incessant cases of coronavirus in the Telangana State, the intermediate 1st and 2nd year supplementary examination may be cancelled in the state.

Conducting supplementary in the present situation in the state where the positive cases of the deadly virus is increasing day by day is risky.

According to the sources, the officials of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Educations (TSBIE) are thinking on the matter to promote all failed students of intermediate. The promoted students will not get any grades.

There are total 3 lakh twenty-five students of intermediate from 1st and 2nd year. The final decision on promoting the failed students will be announced soon.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education have similar norms and regulations of the Intermediate courses, and the TS officials are examaning the methods implemented by the APBIE and others for promoting intermediate students.

The final results of intermediate was divided into 5 categories, and it is depend on the marks which a student scored.

Category 1: A student who scored 75 above marks will be given Grade A

Category 2: A student who scored 60 to 75 above marks will be given Grade B

Category 3: A student who scored 50 to 60 marks will be given Grade C

Category 4: A student who scored 35 to 50 marks will be given Grade D

Category 5: A student who scored 0 to 34 above marks will be given Grade F

It is believed that the final decision on the matter will be announced in 2–3 days.

