Biennial Legislative Council polls in UP, AP on Jan 28

New Delhi, Jan 6 : The Election Commission has announced the date for the biennial Legislative Council polls in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, 12 seats are vacant while in Andhra Pradesh 1 seat is vacant as the election to the council will take place by the MLAS on January 28.

The EC has issued guidelines to be followed during the entire election process. Every person will have to wear a face mask during all election-related activities and at the entry of hall/room/ premises used for election purposes. Thermal scanning of all persons shall be carried out and sanitiser made available at all locations.

The EC said that social distancing will be maintained as per the extant COVID-19 guidelines of the state governments and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are being directed to depute a senior officer from the states to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election,” said the EC.

The lone seat in Andhra Pradesh has been vacant due to the resignation of Pothula Sunitha.

In Uttar Pradesh, the term of BJP state President Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma is expiring, while the term of Samajwadi party leader Ahmed Hasan is also expiring. The election on the seat vacated after Naseemuddin Siddiqui crossed over to the Congress from BSP will also be held.

The BJP which has a majority in the house is set to return with a majority of the seats while Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party will be losing seats in the council.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.