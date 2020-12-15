Big B hangs ‘nimbu mirchi’ on 2021 to protect it from evil eye

MansoorPublished: 15th December 2020 2:55 pm IST
Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a quirky post in an attempt to protect the year 2021″>2021 from the evil eye.

The 78-year-old actor, who is one of the most active celebrities on social media, took to Instagram and Twitter to share a picture of numeric figures 2021″>2021 with an icon of lemon and green chilies.

Hanging ‘Nimbu mirchi’ or lemon and green chilies is a traditional Indian way of protecting a possession or a thing from the evil’s eye.

The ‘Coolie’ actor also penned down a quirky note expressing his concerns over how the new year 2021″>2021 will turn out since 2020 has been a bad year for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Do hazaar bees ke ant par, ab kuchh hi baaki hai. Nazar na lage, ikkis (20) vaali tangdi par bhaiya, nimbu mirchi taang de, (There are only a few days left in 2020’s end. I wish it stays protected from the evil eye, let’s hang lemon and chillies over it),” he wrote in the caption.

The post received several comments from the superstar’s fans.

