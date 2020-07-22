Big B ‘moved beyond emotion’ as Poland students recite his father’s poem

Posted By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 4:37 pm IST
Big B 'moved beyond emotion' as Polish students recite his father's poem

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video on social media that shows students of Wroclaw University, Poland, paying a tribute to his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Big B shared the video on Instagram, where students from the university recite a few lines from his father’s renowned poem “Madhushala”.

Alongside the clip, Big B wrote: “Last year the Mayor of Wroclaw declared me as the Ambassador of the City of Wroclaw, in Poland… Today they organized a recitation of my Babuji’s Madhushala by the University students on the roof of the University building.

“As Wroclaw was awarded the title of a UNESCO City of Literature, they could pass on the message to Babu Ji’s lovers from all around the world – Wroclaw is a City of Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Moved beyond emotion .. thank you Wroclaw .. in this time of my trial it brings so much cheer to me.”

The 77-year-old Bollywood veteran is currently hospitalized with a Covid-19 infection.

Source: IANS
Categories
BollywoodEntertainment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close