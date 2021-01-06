Big B relives early 90s Moscow in a throwback pic

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday treated his fans to a throwback picture from his visit to Moscow in the early 1990s.

Taking it to Instagram, the 78-year-old actor shared a colourful and monochrome collaged picture in which he could be seen surrounded by fans asking for his autograph. The capture shows the ‘Don’ star decked in a stylish printed blazer and wearing black goggles.

“Moscow , Soviet Union .. early 90’s ..Vo black and white tha ye lo colour (that was black and white, take this coloured one),” he wrote in the caption.

The ‘Coolie’ actor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He keeps sharing pictures, and quirky posts on his social media profiles.

Source: ANI