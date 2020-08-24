Big B starts shooting for ‘KBC 12’ post COVID-19 recovery

By Rasti Amena Updated: 24th August 2020 12:53 pm IST

Mumbai: The most awaited show on Indian Television Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to premiere its season 12 soon on Sony channel. While there has been no official confirmation about KBC 12’s release yet, recently Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to reveal how he is preparing to resume the shoot of KBC 12 post-COVID-19 recovery.

Big B took also shared a blog where he mentioned that the utmost safety and precautions will be taken while shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He mentioned that the preparation to start the shoot of KBC promos and the show has already kick-started. “Lots of preparation and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself, a detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions. Life shall never be the same again, perhaps, or how we conduct ourselves in these times of pandemic,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.  

The  KBC season 12 selection process has seen unprecedented participation compared to previous years. Owing to the prevailing impact of the pandemic,  the audition for the Amitabh Bachchan, hosted the show was conducted digitally on the SONY LIV app. The auditions were conducted digitally on a single day via the SonyLIV app this season. These auditions saw more than 12,000 participants, which is four times the participation compared to last season.

Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for novel coronavirus in July. After spending 23 days in Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital, Big B recovered from the virus. He was discharged from the hospital on August 2, after testing COVID-19 negative. 

