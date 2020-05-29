Big B: What is the space between eyebrows called?

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of his upcoming film “Gulabo Sitabo”, and also shared an interesting bit of knowledge with the post.

“The space between the eyebrows is called what? Did you know? It’s called glabella!” he wrote.

In the image, we can see a make-up artist setting up Big B’s eyebrows.

“Touching up at the shoot of GiBo SiBo… (that’s Gulabo Sitabo),” he added.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “hahaha to be honest I didn’t know about it.”

Another one wrote: “You look cute in this avatar.”

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, “Gulabo Sitabo” also features Ayushmann Khurrana. The comic drama will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 12.

Apart from this, Big B will also be seen in “Chehre” and “Brahmastra”

Amid the lockdown, Big B has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures from his previous films.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.