‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Mahira Sharma in Punjabi star Karan Aujla’s music video

By IANS|   Published: 2nd February 2021 7:36 am IST
Mumbai, Feb 1 : Actress Mahira Sharma, who rose to fame on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, will soon be seen in a music video with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

The two have already finished half of the shoot for the video. Like Mahira, Karan also enjoys a huge following on social media with 2.6 following.

Mahira says that she really enjoys Karan’s music and will be finishing the shoot of the song by Tuesday. The latter has given tracks such as Sikander, 2 AM, Jhanjhar, and Sheikh.

“His understanding of music is exceptional. He is a star today and the future,” says Mahira.

On the current season of Bigg Boss, Mahira says: “I am not watching the show too much since I am way too busy with back to back shoots. I have been traveling for work, so can’t comment on who has chances to win.”

