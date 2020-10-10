Bigg Boss 14: Is Hina Khan highest paid celebrity on the show?

Mumbai: In Bigg Boss 14, apart from 11 fresh contestants, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla entered the house of the show as toofani seniors.

Hina Khan: Highest paid celebrity

As per the reports, out of the fresh contestants, Rubina and Abihav are probably highest paid celebrities on the show. They are drawing a fee of Rs. 5 lakh each week.

It is reported that among the toofani seniors, Hina Khan is charging highest fee of Rs. 75 lakh for two weeks.

Hina Khan becomes most desirable woman on Television

Recently, Hina Khan topped the coveted list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Women on Television 2019.

Expressing her views after topping the list, the actress said, ” I must say that the title of the most desirable woman on TV is quite intriguing, and I accept it with a lot of love. It’s like being called the most dreamed girl (laughs), who wouldn’t like that? “.

When asked who she would rate as the most desirable man and woman in the country, Hina Khan said, “for me, the most desirable woman is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She inspires me, and I am sure, millions get inspiration from her in ways that even she wouldn’t know. Even before she made it big internationally, I looked up to her. As far as the most desirable man is concerned, I really like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his subtlety, calm persona, and charisma. He is just perfect”.

Fresh contestants of Bigg Boss 14

The fresh contestants of Bigg Boss 14 are as follow:

EIJAAZ KHAN NIKKI TAMBOLI ABHINAV SHUKLA RUBINA DILAIK JASMIN BHASIN NISHANT SINGH MALKANI SHEHZAAD DEOL SARA GURPAL JAAN KUMAR SANU PAVITRA PUNIA RAHUL VAIDYA