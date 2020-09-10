Bigg Boss 14: Naagin fame Nia Sharma backed out from the show

Mumbai: Fans are super excited about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, as the makers are all set to roll out the show soon. Speculations are rife about the contestants of the new season and as we all know, certain names are already out! But now as per latest reports, Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma has backed out from the Salman Khan hosted show.

Will Nia Sharma enter the show?

Reportedly, the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India’ winner, Nia Sharma was not sure about being a part of Bigg Boss 14 since the very first day. According to reports, the 29-year-old actress is hesitating to be a part of the show because of its format and the bunch of controversies that allegedly create a whole lot of mess.

If the reports are to be believed, Nia is not sure about creating such an image of herself after gaining much popularity with her recent shows like Naagin 4 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India. And, according to the above reports, it is clear that Nia denied entering the show.

Bigg Boss 2020 Contestants

As per earlier reports, contestants including Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Kumar Janu and Vivian Dsena were expected to participate in Bigg Boss 14. However, the final and official list is yet to be announced by the makers.

Well, now as Nia Sharma is no longer a part of Bigg Boss 14, let’s see who will replace her.

Salman Khan to shoot premiere episode on Oct 1

Though reports of Bigg Boss 14 releasing in October were out, the actual release date was not confirmed. However, it looks like there is some ‘good’ news for fans as the ‘final on-air date’ has been revealed. Bigg Boss 2020 will hit the screens on 4 October 2020! The shooting of the premiere episode will happen well in advance and Salman Khan will shoot the opening episode of Bigg Boss 14 on October 1 at Film City, Mumbai.