Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik upset with Salman Khan, wants to quit

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 14 is getting even more controversial as days are passing. In the latest episode Rubina Dilaik was called by the Bigg Boss inside the confession room where she was seen complaining about host Salman Khan as she is upset with his words.

Rubina Dilaik went on to express her feelings when Bigg Boss asked if she is fine. She said that she is feeling disrespected on the show. She further said that she was hurt with the fact that Salman addressed her husband as a ‘samaan’ and her belongings as ‘kachra’ in the previous episode.

Rubina said that Salman’s statement, “yeh samaan aap lekar aayi hain” was like a ‘punch in the gut’. She went on to say that whatever was said by the host Salman Khan was disrespectful.

Rubina Dilaik wants to quit

Rubina said that she wants to leave the show adding that she and her husband Abhinav Shukla were not desperate to appear on the show. Rubina Dilaik also said that it is her responsibility to see that Abhinav is not disrespected since she was the one who convinced him to come here in the first place. She has an emotional breakdown over the same.

“If I am not respected, I can’t work through. I can’t function like that,” Rubina said.

Rubina Dilaik said, “Mai yaha kaam nahi karna chahti. Nothing against Salman sir, nothing against the show..Aur salman sir humein personally nahi jante ki unko itna personal comment ka samajh ata ho (I would not like to work here. Salman sir is not even close to us that he could joke about something like this on his own)”.

Bigg Boss defends Salman Khan

In response to this, Bigg Boss tried to explain and clarify that Salman was only trying to make them understand in his own way, and it was in no way meant to disrespect anybody. He further told her that it is all about perception, and she should try to understand from Salman’s perspective.

Bigg Boss even added that the team can inform host Salman to never joke with the couple in any future episodes. Later, after much discussion, Rubina Dilaik decided to clarify the matter with Salman Khan.