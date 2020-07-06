Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan’s fee for the season will surprise you

By Sameer Published: July 06, 2020, 8:53 pm IST
Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 is likely to go on air in the month of October. It will be hosted by popular Bollywood star, Salman Khan.

As per the reports, the actor will be paid Rs. 16 crore per week as his fee for hosting the show. Last year, the actor charged Rs. 12-14 crore per week.

Salman Khan joined Bigg Boss in 2011

Out of 13 BigBoss seasons, the actor has hosted 10. He joined the show in 2011.

For season 4, 5 and 6, the actor charged Rs. 2.5 crore per episode. For season 7, 8, 9 and 10, he charged Rs. 5 crore, 5.5 crore, 7-8 crore and 8 crore per episode respectively.

To host Bigg Boss 12 season, he charged 300-350 crores.

During Bigg Boss 13 show, the actor himself said that although the show has been extended by five weeks, his fee was decreased.

Categories
BollywoodTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close