Bigg Boss 15: All male contestants & their educational backgrounds

Mumbai: The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 is creating much buzz among the audience since its day 1. The interesting mix of contestants is what is helping the show to deliver the high voltage drama and all elements of entertainment. The controversial reality show has entered its week 2.

After first Sahil Shroff’s elimination last week, 15 contestants are left in the show — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Akasa Singh, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Afsana Khan, and Ieshaan Sehgal.

As we await tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, let’s have a quick look at all the 8 male celebrity contestants who are currently locked inside the house and their educational backgrounds.

1. Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz is one of the most hyped contestants inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. He is a general surgeon by profession and reportedly works with one of the top hospitals in Mumbai. He is Asim Riaz’s elder brother who was BB 13’s most loved contestant.

2. Pratik Sehajpal

Hailing from Delhi, Pratik holds has a degree in Law from the Amity Law School. He made his debut in showbiz with MTV.

3. Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal is an architect who studied at the prestigious Sushant School of Art and Architecture, which is located in Gurgaon.

4. Vishal Kotian

He holds a post-graduate degree and completed his higher education from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce, Mumbai. He entered the world of acting and rose to fame the role of BIG Magic’s comedy television show Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal.

5. Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra hails from Punjab and did his MBA from Florida, USA. He made his debut with TV serial ‘Kitni Mohabbat Hai’ in 2009. He later participated in various reality shows and one of the most-loved contestants of Bigg Boss 15.

6. Jay Bhanushali

His educational qualification is unknown. Jay reportedly completed his schooling from Mumbai. He forayed into the acting world with the TV serial ‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’. He later participated in the shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, Nach Baliye 5. He has starred in a number of Bollywood films like Platform No 6, Hate Story 2, and Ek Paheli Leela together with actress Sunny Leone.

7. Nishant Bhat

The Bigg Boss OTT finalist Nishant Bhat who entered Salman Khan’s show is a well-known dancer and choreographer who shot to fame after appearing in the dance reality show Super Dancer 3.

8. Ieshaan Sehgal

Actor-model Ieshaan Sehgal worked as a crew member with Jet airways earlier. Later, after stepping into the telly world he went on to feature in various TV serials.

Meanwhile, the contestants who are nominated for this week of Bigg Boss 15 are — Afsana Khan, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vidhi Pandya, Akasa Singh and Vishal Kotian.